Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $2.35 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,126 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of USB traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

