Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $239.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.40 million to $266.31 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $227.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $950.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 5,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,938. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.