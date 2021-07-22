Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $237,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. 42,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.