125,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,850. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.