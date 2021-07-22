Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 524,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 49,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,586. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

