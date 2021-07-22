Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises about 3.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of CONSOL Energy worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CEIX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $662.28 million, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.