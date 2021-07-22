The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1,368.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 7.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $449,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,081.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 852,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 779,955 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,504,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,718,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,446. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.