Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 9,133,888 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 12,872.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises approximately 3.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.42% of DCP Midstream worth $199,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCP remained flat at $$27.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

