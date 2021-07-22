Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.44. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

