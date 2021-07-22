Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners also reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 211,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $87.18. 4,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.