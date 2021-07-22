Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 53,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,407. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.