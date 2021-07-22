EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0137

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $266,588.00 and $798.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00856533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.