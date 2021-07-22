Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

