Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $72.07

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.41.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,827,064. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 425,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

