Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Billion

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $11.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.58 billion and the lowest is $10.96 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $44.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.41 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.14 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

TSN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 39,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,956. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

