Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.57. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.