$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.17. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $190.50 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.