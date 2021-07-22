Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 3.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.50 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

