Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,426. The firm has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.