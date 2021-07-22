Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,591,645 shares of company stock worth $3,978,991,425. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $141.03. 61,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,675. The stock has a market cap of $395.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

