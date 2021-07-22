Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $84.37 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,309 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $84,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 39.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.27. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,974. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $202.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.