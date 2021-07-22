Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.