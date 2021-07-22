Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.92. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.400-$11.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.20. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,878. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

