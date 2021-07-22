Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Earnings Results

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.69. 8,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

