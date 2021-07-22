First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,970. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

