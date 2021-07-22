Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.