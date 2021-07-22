Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $10.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

