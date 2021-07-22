Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys 900,000 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $61,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

