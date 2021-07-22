Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 34,910 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for about 2.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $41,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCM. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

RCM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

