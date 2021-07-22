Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,643 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises about 6.6% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 4.90% of Primo Water worth $128,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,417,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock worth $23,121,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

PRMW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,395. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.