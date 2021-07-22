The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-5.55 EPS.

BCO stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 4,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

