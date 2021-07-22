Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $194.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,523. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

