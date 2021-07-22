Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

