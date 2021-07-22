290,703 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 290,703 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

