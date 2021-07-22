TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,926,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,438,000.

Shares of NYSE MON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

