TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lowered its position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,989 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.95% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,979,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,294,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

