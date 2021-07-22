TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $8,192,000.

OTCMKTS CFVIU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

