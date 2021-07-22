Permian Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,181,707 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,181,707 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,220,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 14.1% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 125,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,098,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

