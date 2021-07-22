Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,777,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 1,671,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

