Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

