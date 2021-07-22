TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $36,028,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 702.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,006,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,419 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,906,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,976,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 1,680,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

