TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases 18,836 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.35% of Artius Acquisition worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 94.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

AACQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

