NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Shares Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,648,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,464,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,384,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 94.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 613,625 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,506 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,579. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

