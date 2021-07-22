Hound Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $3,436,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

