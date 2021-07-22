Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives $27.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $77,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $31.72. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 273.27 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

