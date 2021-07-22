Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveVox.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

