Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $15.30 Average PT from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,455 shares of company stock worth $1,742,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACEL stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

