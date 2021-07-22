Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVSB. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,042. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

