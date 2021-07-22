Hound Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

NASDAQ ACQRU remained flat at $$10.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

