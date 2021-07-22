Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Continental Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 448,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,277. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

